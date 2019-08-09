Watchdog Must Do More To Fight Pension Scams, Chief Says

Law360, London (August 9, 2019, 5:46 PM BST) -- Britain's pensions regulator should do more to protect savers from investment scams and plans to ratchet up criminal investigations and public awareness campaigns, the watchdog’s boss said on Friday. The regulator said it will make greater use of court orders to freeze suspicious funds and return stolen money, and will invest more in investigating law-breaking. The agency said it will also expand educational campaigns to make savers better informed. “We accept we can do more, but we are fighting back,” Charles Counsell, chief executive of The Pensions Regulator, said in a blog on the agency's website. “It is right that regulators,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS