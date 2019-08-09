US Faces $350M Tariff Threat From Korea In WTO Pipe Dispute

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 11:47 AM EDT) -- A World Trade Organization arbitration panel on Friday agreed to examine South Korea's request to impose $350 million worth of annual retaliation against the U.S. in a lingering dispute over oil pipe duties. The WTO ruled against the Obama-era anti-dumping duties on South Korean oil pipes in 2017 and called on the U.S. to either remove the duties or bring them in line with WTO rules. The U.S. reexamined the duties in line with the ruling and came back with higher margins than in its original investigation, prompting blowback from Seoul. In line with WTO dispute settlement rules, South Korea asked...

