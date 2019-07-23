Trump Tax Return Suit Belongs In NY, State Officials Say

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- New York officials on Friday asked a D.C. federal judge to transfer to their state President Donald Trump’s suit seeking to bar enforcement of a law allowing Congress access to his state tax returns, saying it lacks a D.C. connection. New York Attorney General Letitia James seeks to move the suit over President Donald Trump's tax returns to her state. (AP) It would not be appropriate for the D.C. federal court to weigh the legality of the New York state law known as the TRUST Act, and the court does not have jurisdiction over New York Tax Commissioner Michael Schmidt and Attorney...

