Landownwers Object To Blackhawk DIP Financing

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A group of the owners of properties leased by bankrupt coal miner Blackhawk Mining LLC are asking the court to reject the company’s proposed post-petition financing, saying it depends in part on liens improperly attached to their leases. In a filing in Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday, the dozen landholders said the “overbroad and unnecessary” liens violate the terms of Blackhawk’s leases and would grant debtor-in-possession lenders unlimited rights to occupy and use the properties if Blackhawk defaults without their consent. Blackhawk filed for Chapter 11 protection in June with $1.1 billion in debt and a plan to slash more than $650 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS