DC Circ. Nixes Arbitration In Shipper, Maritime Union Row

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that a labor union's contract dispute with Liberty Maritime Corp. over staffing for a new vessel should not have been sent to arbitration because there was still uncertainty over whether the parties mutually agreed to arbitrate their dispute. A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court reversed and remanded a district court's September 2018 decision compelling arbitration in a suit from a unit of the Marine Engineers Beneficial Association AFL-CIO alleging Liberty Maritime was contractually required to hire MEBA employees on a new vessel called the M/V Liberty Peace. The panel said the issue of whether...

