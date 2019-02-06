DOI Wants Utah Oil, Gas Lease Challenges Trashed

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior asked a Utah federal court Thursday to nix suits challenging dozens of oil and gas leases in the state, saying the government has already decided to take another look at potential environmental impacts. The government contended that the court doesn't presently have authority over suits brought by Friends of Cedar Mesa and Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, as some of the challenged leases have already been suspended and others will be once a DOI appeals board relinquishes jurisdiction. "Consequently, there is nothing left to do but dismiss this action and allow plaintiffs to file a future...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS