4 More Chains Cut No-Poach Deals With Wash. AG

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Washington state attorney general's office has said four more corporate chains have agreed to stop using no-poach provisions in their franchise agreements, raising the total number of companies to swear off the terms in deals with the office to 66. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has taken a leading role in the push to eliminate terms from franchise agreements that prevent franchisees from hiring workers from other locations over concerns the restrictions cause wages to stagnate. On Thursday, the attorney general said rent-to-own retailer Aaron’s Inc., tax preparation provider H&R Block Inc., restaurant chain Mio Sushi and shipping service provider...

