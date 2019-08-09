ICDR Announces Expansion Of Singapore Office

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution has expanded its Singapore presence, saying Thursday that the larger offices will serve as its Asia Case Management Centre. The association has had offices in the country's arbitration and dispute resolution hub Maxwell Chambers since 2007, and it will continue to maintain a presence there. The ICDR said it has created an Asia Advisory Committee with the goal of getting information and feedback about alternative dispute resolution developments in Asia that would then inform the organization's case management processes. "Singapore has built a reputation as one of the most accommodating and supportive venues...

