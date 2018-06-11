Fed. Circ. Nixes Labrador Retriever Genetic Test Patent

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A test that involves identifying a genetic mutation in Labrador retrievers isn’t eligible for patent protection, as it simply identifies a natural phenomenon, the Federal Circuit said Friday. Several claims from the patent owned by Switzerland’s University of Bern and exclusively licensed to Laboklin GmbH & Co. KG don’t hold up under Section 101 of the Patent Act, a three-judge panel ruled. The claims merely identify a gene mutation through conventional means, the order states. Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc., which operates as Paw Prints Genetics, had launched the suit in Virginia federal court, asking for a declaration that three of the...

