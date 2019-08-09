Boston Treasury Worker Sees Discrimination Suit Revived

Law360, Boston (August 9, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A suit claiming the city of Boston failed to promote a man of Nigerian descent and retaliated against him when he complained was revived Friday by a state appeals court, which said a reasonable juror could buy into the man's claims and find a pattern of discrimination in the city's treasury department. Patrick Bosah sued the city and his boss, Vivian Leo, in state court in 2012, alleging race-based discrimination after he was not promoted in 2011 and that he faced retaliation for filing a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. The city scored a summary judgment win in Suffolk...

