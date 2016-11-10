Ex-Autonomy CFO Must Post $20M Bond During HP Appeal

Law360, San Francisco (August 9, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday raised the bond on Autonomy Corp.'s ex-chief financial officer to $20 million while the former executive appeals a five-year sentence for orchestrating an accounting fraud scheme that led Hewlett-Packard to overpay by billions in its purchase of Autonomy. Sushovan Hussain, who is appealing his conviction and sentencing to the Ninth Circuit, agreed Friday to abide by release conditions that include remaining in the country, raising his personal recognizance bond from $5 million to $20 million, and handing over nearly 183,000 shares in ICP Darktrace Holding Ltd. to the court. The court is already holding onto a $251,000 cash bond....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS