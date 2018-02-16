Judge OKs Limits On Accused Troll Farm's Discovery Access

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has ruled that prosecutors are justified in their bid to limit how a Russian company accused of running a 2016 disinformation campaign may access certain discovery outside of the U.S. U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich said Friday in granting the prosecutors' request that the risk that the discovery materials "could be misused is far from hypothetical." She noted that a Twitter user last year publicly disclosed information from nonsensitive documents in the litigation to discredit the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In this instance, a suit targeting Concord Management & Consulting...

