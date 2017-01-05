L'Oreal Could Face $100M In Damages As Del. IP Trial Closes

Law360, Wilmington (August 9, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- After telling a Delaware federal jury it has been fighting a David v. Goliath battle, Olaplex LLC said Friday it is seeking what could be more than $100 million in damages for L'Oreal USA Inc.’s alleged misappropriation of its trade secrets and infringement of patents related to a hair-coloring product. During closing arguments of a weeklong trial in front of U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon, Olaplex again asserted that L'Oreal misappropriated secrets it learned during discussions between officers of the companies over the cosmetics giant's potential purchase of Olaplex. After deciding not to move forward with the acquisition, L'Oreal then...

