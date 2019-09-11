Pa. Justice Questions Scope Of Mental Health Liability Waiver

Law360, Philadelphia (September 11, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice cast doubt during a hearing Wednesday over whether a Philadelphia-area rehabilitation center could rely on a statute limiting the liability of mental health care providers to avoid claims over the death of a patient. Justice Kevin Dougherty noted that Andrew Johnson, who died from cardiac arrhythmia during a stint at a CRC Health Group Inc. facility, had not been seeking treatment for mental health problems when he checked into rehab. And a psychiatric evaluation that was ordered after an episode of hallucination was not enough to bring the center under the ambit of the state’s Mental...

