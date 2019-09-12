Fracking Trespass Claims Will Ruin Industry, Pa. Justices Told

Law360, Philadelphia (September 12, 2019, 11:26 AM EDT) -- An attorney for a Southwestern Energy Corp. unit told Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday that allowing drillers to face trespassing claims when a hydraulically fractured well taps into natural gas trapped beneath a neighboring property would decimate that state’s booming energy industry. Robert Byer, an attorney with Duane Morris LLP representing Southwestern, told the justices during oral arguments in Philadelphia that refusing to apply the so-called rule of capture to hydraulic fracturing would lead to a glut of new lawsuits against drillers and stymie the industry’s growth. “To upend the rule of capture here would upend the economic viability of the...

