Dating Site Wants Married Man's Suit Over Photo Use Tossed

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A London-based dating website urged a Florida federal court Friday to dismiss a married South Florida man's lawsuit alleging it improperly used his photo in its advertisements, arguing it is not subject to U.S. courts and use of the photo was authorized by the terms of its site. In its motion to dismiss and an attached declaration from an executive, NSI Holdings Ltd. told the Miami court that its own investigation of the claims turned up a user profile on its website UniformDating.com featuring the photo of plaintiff David Guzman that is the subject of his suit, along with his personal...

