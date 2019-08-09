IRS Regs To Treat Cloud-Computing Transactions As Services

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Cloud-computing transactions should be considered services, rather than a lease of property, according to long-awaited regulations proposed Friday by the U.S. Treasury — rules that could significantly affect how the income is classified under international provisions of the federal tax code. The rules generally confirm how companies have already been handling income from services such as digitally streamed content or web hosting, but they leave to a future regulatory package the trickier issues of how taxpayers should determine the exact sourcing. The project to update the tax rules on cloud computing and other electronic transactions was first announced in 2014....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS