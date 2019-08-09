CBD Co. Lied About Access To Tribal Land, SEC Says

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of a CBD company must pony up $200,000 to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that he lied about the company's operations, including how it had access to Native American land where it was growing hemp, the agency said Friday. The SEC announced it has agreed to resolve administrative claims against Corix Bioscience Inc. and Michael L. Ogburn over allegations that they made misleading and untrue statements about the company's operations for about a year starting in March 2017. According to the SEC, Ogburn will have to pay $200,000 to the federal government, and he will be...

