Amgen Patents Beat Sandoz Validity Check In Biosimilar Fight

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge Friday rejected Sandoz Inc.'s attempt to invalidate two patents covering Amgen subsidiary Immunex Corp.'s blockbuster immunosuppressant Enbrel, stalling Sandoz's aim to launch a biosimilar version of the drug.

U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi said that Novartis AG unit Sandoz failed in its effort to show that U.S. Patent Nos. 8,063,182 and 8,163,522 should be invalidated by prior art, noting that Sandoz doesn't contest that its U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved biosimilar version, Erelzi, infringes both patents.

"We are pleased with today's decision recognizing the validity of these patents," said Amgen Chair and CEO Robert A.

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Date Filed

February 26, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

