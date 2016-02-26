Amgen Patents Beat Sandoz Validity Check In Biosimilar Fight

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge Friday rejected Sandoz Inc.'s attempt to invalidate two patents covering Amgen subsidiary Immunex Corp.'s blockbuster immunosuppressant Enbrel, stalling Sandoz's aim to launch a biosimilar version of the drug. U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi said that Novartis AG unit Sandoz failed in its effort to show that U.S. Patent Nos. 8,063,182 and 8,163,522 should be invalidated by prior art, noting that Sandoz doesn't contest that its U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved biosimilar version, Erelzi, infringes both patents. "We are pleased with today's decision recognizing the validity of these patents," said Amgen Chair and CEO Robert A....

