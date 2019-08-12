NY Investor Says Man Stole Crypto By Exploiting Escrow Site

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A cryptocurrency investor claims a Palestinian national stole more than $677,000 worth of the digital token Ripple from her by manipulating the records of an unnamed online escrow platform. Elizabeth White, head of blockchain firm The White Co., filed suit in New York state court Friday against Fadi Sharabati and multiple unknown individuals who she alleges helped Sharabati set up a bait-and-switch cryptocurrency transaction during bitcoin's historic December 2017 price bubble. According to White, who filed suit in Delaware before being told to take her claims to New York, Sharabati contacted her on Dec. 27, 2017, about trading him 484,000 Ripple...

