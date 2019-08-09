Copper Co. Moves To Confirm $4B Award Against Pakistan

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- An Australian copper company asked a D.C. federal court Friday to confirm a damages award of more than $4 billion issued against Pakistan in a dispute over the denial of a mining lease in the country. Tethyan Copper Company, which is jointly owned by Canada’s Barrick Gold Corporation and Chile’s Antofagasta PLC, said the $4.09 billion award was issued by an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal in July, following proceedings stemming from an alleged breach of the Australia-Pakistan bilateral investment treaty. The Australia-incorporated TCC said that it entered into a joint venture agreement with the government of Pakistan's...

