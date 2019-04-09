Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Defends Its Judges' Removal Protections At 5th Circ.

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission defended its in-house judges Friday, telling the Fifth Circuit the U.S. solicitor general has explained the processes for removing the agency’s administrative law judges can be interpreted as constitutional.

An accountant’s challenge to the judges’ constitutionality fails anyway because the SEC’s administrative proceedings against her are ongoing, the securities regulator argued. A Texas federal court was right to say the accountant, Michelle Cochran, can bring an appeal only after the agency's administrative proceedings have concluded, the SEC claimed.

“Every court of appeals to consider constitutional challenges to the commission’s administrative proceedings has held that those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

April 09, 2019

Companies

Government Agencies