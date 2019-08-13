Due Process At Risk For Families On Deportation Fast Track

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's practice of speeding up immigration court proceedings for newly arrived families creates significant barriers to access to counsel and raises due process concerns. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced in November 2018 that it would expedite "family unit cases" in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York City and San Francisco with the aim of completing them in under a year. Almost 17,000 family unit cases were completed as of June, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The policy has made it tougher for immigrants to secure counsel, which is essential...

