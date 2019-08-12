HDI Taps Longtime Insurance Pro As GC

Law360, London (August 12, 2019, 5:27 PM BST) -- HDI Global Insurance Co. has tapped a veteran attorney from a U.K.-registered insurer to serve as its new general counsel following the departure of its longtime in-house legal head. The general liability giant has hired insurance legal specialist Patricia Ryan as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary from American Overseas Group, a Bermuda-based insurance holding company registered with HM Revenue and Customs. Ryan replaces David Neumeister, who left in May for law firm Querrey & Harrow Ltd. after more than a decade working for the insurer, HDI Global said Thursday. "Patricia's impressive and expansive background in insurance law is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS