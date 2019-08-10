Electronics Biz Pursues $3M Award For Trade Secret Breach

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- An electronics business is seeking to enforce two arbitration awards worth a combined $3 million after a tribunal found that a Chinese manufacturer used the business’ confidential information to produce a competing product. TVL International LLC on Saturday asked a North Carolina federal court to enforce the arbitration panel’s award of about $1.8 million in compensation and punitive damages and roughly $1.2 million in costs and interest against Zhejiang Shenghui Lighting Co. Ltd. and its U.S. subsidiary, SengLED USA. TVL was also granted post-award interest on the $1.8 million damages award, according to the petition. An arbitration tribunal found in March...

