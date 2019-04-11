No Jury On Day 1 Of Ex-Skadden Atty Craig's Lobbying Trial

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Opening day of the federal criminal trial of ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig in D.C. came and went Monday without a jury being seated. Former Skadden attorney Gregory Craig in 2016. (AP) While Craig and prosecutors completed the bulk of the questioning of potential jurors, each side starting Tuesday morning will have a chance to "strike" people from the pool before a final jury is seated. The government is expected to start opening statements by late morning. Craig, a onetime White House counsel charged in a case stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, is accused of lying to national security officials...

