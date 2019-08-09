Industrial Wholesaler Says Rival Is Locking It Out Of Industry

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A company that serves as a middleman between manufacturers and distributors of professional industrial products is being strong-armed out of the market by its much bigger rival, it told a Texas federal court. ORS Nasco has been throwing around its weight in the market to persuade manufacturers to sign deals that promise they won’t do business with its competitor, according to the lawsuit AgoNow LLC filed Friday. “ORS has used its monopoly power in the relevant market to unlawfully stifle competition; rather than allow open competition to occur on the basis of the best products and service at the lowest prices,”...

