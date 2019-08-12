Fla. Nerve Repair Co. Hit With Investor Suit Over Stock Drop

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A stockholder hit the directors of nerve repair products maker Axogen Inc. with a derivative suit Monday in Florida, claiming the executives’ lies about the company’s success and business practices led to a significant drop in the stock price when the truth was revealed. In a complaint filed in the Middle District of Florida, investor Harvey Jackson said the executives’ wrongdoing had “caused substantial damage to Axogen’s reputation, goodwill and standing in the business community” and had exposed the company to potential liability for securities law violations. The Alachua, Florida-based company’s directors conducted two public offerings of common stock that raised...

