Lucidworks Inks $100M Private Equity-Backed Funding

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 12:09 PM EDT) -- San Francisco-based Lucidworks, an artificial intelligence-powered search technology company, said Monday it nabbed $100 million from investors, including private equity firm Francisco Partners and investment firm TPG Sixth Street Partners. According to Lucidworks’ statement, investment firm Top Tier Capital Partners and venture capital firms Shasta Ventures, Granite Ventures and AllegisCyber are existing Lucidworks investors. Lucidworks also said that none of its existing investors sold shares as part of the $100 million investment. A representative for Lucidworks told Law360 in an email Monday that the company has raised more than $200 million to date. “Francisco Partners and TPG Sixth Street Partners understand...

