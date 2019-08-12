Trump Admin. Penalizes Immigrants Seeking Public Aid

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 9:53 AM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Monday made it harder for immigrants who rely on public assistance programs — or will likely rely on them in the future — to apply for green cards or to enter the U.S. Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of USCIS, on Monday announced the new rule, which could block immigrants who rely on public benefits from getting approval for visas or green cards. (AP) The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s 837-page final rule says that anyone found likely to become a “public charge” could be ineligible to change their status to permanent residency or enter the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS