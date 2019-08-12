Sen. Warren Seeks To Raise Tax Rates For Guns, Ammunition

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 1:04 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has unveiled a proposal for an increase in the federal excise tax rates for guns and ammunition. If elected president, Warren would work with the U.S. Congress to increase the tax rate for handguns to 30% and the rate for ammunition to 50%, to decrease industry sales and raise revenue for the enforcement of gun laws and prevention of violence, she said in a Saturday blog post. Handguns are currently taxed at 10% and ammunition is taxed at 11%. The proposed tax hike is part of Warren’s larger plan...

