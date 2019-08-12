Mass. Adviser Lost Client Cash To 'Int'l Scam,' SEC Says

Law360, Boston (August 12, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A Western Massachusetts investment adviser promised huge returns on an investment opportunity in Turkey, but his backers' funds were lost in what amounted to an international scam, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit filed Monday. Richard Duncan, who lives in the town of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, near Springfield, cost elderly, longtime clients more than $250,000 in what the SEC described as an "elaborate hoax." Duncan told his clients a woman living in Turkey expected to inherit as much as $6 million if he provided the woman with cash to cover legal expenses, the government said. Duncan promised at least...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS