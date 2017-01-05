L'Oreal Found Liable For Stolen Secrets In Del. IP Trial

Law360, Wilmington (August 12, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury found Monday that beauty giant L'Oreal USA Inc. misappropriated Olaplex LLC's trade secrets, willfully infringed two Olaplex patents related to a hair coloring product and breached a nondisclosure agreement between the companies. L'Oreal was found liable for trade secrets misappropriation and willful patent infringement Monday in a suit alleging the cosmetics giant ripped off a smaller company’s hair coloring product. (AP) The verdict came after a one-week trial before U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon in Wilmington after the jury had deliberated for about half a day. "We are incredibly proud that Olaplex's rights have been vindicated...

