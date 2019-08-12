Lawsuits Can't Undo Immigrants' Fear Of Seeking Public Aid

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A new Trump administration rule targeting immigrants on public assistance could be struck down following imminent legal challenges, but it has already created a fearful environment that deters immigrants from accessing those benefits. The states of New York and California, as well as advocates for immigrants such as the Legal Aid Society, have already threatened legal action against the rule, which allows U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to withhold green cards from beneficiaries of health, nutrition, housing and Medicaid assistance. The rule’s opponents argue that vulnerable immigrant communities will be unfairly penalized for accessing life-saving services. The prospect of claiming victory...

