White & Case Snags Bracewell Energy Finance Pro In Houston

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP has lured away an attorney who had spent his entire career with Bracewell LLP to join its Houston office as a partner in the global banking practice. Mark Holmes, who was one month shy of notching 16 years at Bracewell, told Law360 it was the “right time” in his career to take on a new challenge. “In this case, building an energy finance practice in Houston while also helping grow a young but strong Houston office at a firm with exceptional global energy and finance platforms was too good of an opportunity to pass up,” he said....

