Fed. Circ. Agrees AT&T 4G LTE Doesn't Infringe Network IP

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge rightly defined a key term in Iridescent Networks Inc.'s network broadband patent, freeing AT&T and Ericsson from allegations that their 4G LTE technology infringes, the Federal Circuit affirmed Monday. The three-judge panel upheld U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love's relatively narrow construction of "high quality of service connection," under which Iridescent conceded that the 4G LTE technology doesn't infringe. The patent itself covers a "system and method of network communication that provides guaranteed bandwidth on demand for applications that require high bandwidth and minimizes data delay and loss during transmission." Iridescent accused AT&T Mobility LLC of infringement...

