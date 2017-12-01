SEC, Canadian Duo Ink $7M Deal To Settle ICO Fraud Claims

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Two Canadians have inked a nearly $7 million deal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle claims they orchestrated a fraudulent $15 million initial coin offering, the first charges filed by the agency's newly created cyber unit, according to a consent judgment filed Friday in New York federal court. Dominic Lacroix, his company PlexCorps, and Sabrina Paradis-Royer have agreed to pay more than $4.9 million in disgorgement to settle the agency's allegations that they sold their digital token PlexCoin in the U.S. without registering it as a securities offering, according to the consent judgment filed by the SEC. The proposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS