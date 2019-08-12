DOJ's Longtime Supreme Court Ace Joins Georgetown Law

Law360, Washington (August 12, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court veteran Michael Dreeben's next move after 30 years at the U.S. Department of Justice and a stint working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller will be as a distinguished lecturer at the Georgetown University Law Center, the school said Monday, announcing yet another hire of a prominent former government attorney to exit during the Trump administration. Dreeben, who left the department in June, will be a distinguished lecturer from government for the upcoming academic year, where he will "guest lecture and serve as a resource for students, participate in faculty workshops and engage in other Law Center programming," Georgetown Law said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS