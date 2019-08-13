CORRECTED: Vegas Hotel’s $30M Insurance Claim Is Premature

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has ruled that a hotel can’t yet claim $30 million in lost business income in its breach of contract suit against Travelers Indemnity Co. following a storm that caused rain damage, saying the hotel’s claim is premature because it hasn’t yet suspended operations or incurred actual losses. U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey on Monday granted summary judgment to Travelers on Plaza Hotel and Casino in Downtown Las Vegas’ breach of contract claims for lost business income, then clarified her decision by saying that it’s first up to a jury to decide whether the loss is covered....

