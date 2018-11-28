DOI Reiterates That Drilling Lease Cancellation Was Justified

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Monday continued to push the D.C. Circuit to reverse a ruling that it arbitrarily canceled a drilling lease on Montana land sacred to the Blackfeet Tribe, saying it provided "substantial" reasoning to support the cancellation. The Department reiterated arguments raised in earlier filings, saying it had properly examined the lease held by driller Solonex LLC and concluded that the environmental and cultural studies required under the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Historic Preservation Act were not done when the lease was initially issued more than 30 years ago. "The limited efforts that the agencies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS