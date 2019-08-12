Chancery Backs $13B Columbia-TransCanada Deal Price

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Monday affirmed that the fair value of Columbia Pipeline Group's stock in its $13 billion deal with TransCanada in 2016 was the $25.50 per-share deal price, rejecting claims from nearly a dozen investors who contended they were shortchanged by the transaction. In a 111-page post-trial opinion, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster ruled the “sale process in this case was sufficiently reliable to make the deal price a persuasive indicator of fair value.” The shareholders seeking appraisal of their stock had argued the process was too flawed to allow the deal price to be used as a...

