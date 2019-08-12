Calif. Justices Say Nonpatrons Can Sue Websites Over Bias

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court ruled Monday that consumers who visit a business's website intending to use its services have standing to sue over allegedly biased policies that exclude them from accessing services, giving a bankruptcy attorney the green light to pursue his proposed discrimination class action against Square Inc. In a 19-page order written by Justice Goodwin Liu, the state high court said website visitors do not need to enter an agreement with a company or make a transaction to have standing to assert discrimination claims under the state’s Unruh Civil Rights Act. “We conclude that this rule applies to online...

