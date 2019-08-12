Ex-Troutman Sanders Partner Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A former partner at Troutman Sanders LLP sexually harassed his secretary by kissing her on the lips, repeatedly inviting her to dinner and making sexual remarks, the woman alleged Monday in a lawsuit in New York federal court that seeks at least $1 million from the firm. Gerald Francese — who is now a partner at Locke Lord LLP — and Troutman Sanders violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and several New York state and New York City human rights laws by engaging in the conduct against Jessica Correa, who was fired after she complained, according to her...

