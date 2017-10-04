Metal Part Co.'s Execs Can't Duck DOL's Suit Over Stock Plan

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge won’t let the directors of a manufacturing company off the hook in the U.S. Department of Labor’s suit accusing them of breaching their Employee Retirement Income Security Act duties by letting an employee retirement plan overpay for company stock in a $39 million deal. In her order Friday, U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson denied Steven R. Carlsen, Paul A. Lillyblad and Kelli Watson’s motion for judgment on the pleadings in the ERISA case over the Kurt Manufacturing Co. Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Plan’s stock purchase in 2011. The Labor Department had adequately put forward two theories...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS