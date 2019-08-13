LaCroix Parent Sued For Records On CEO Misconduct Claims

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Seltzer maker LaCroix's parent company is being sued by a shareholder who told the Delaware Chancery Court on Monday he needs access to internal records to investigate whether and how management and its board of directors have responded to a bevy of issues, including harassment allegations against chief executive Nick Caporella. Shareholder Scott Swan filed suit against National Beverage Corp., which captured 23% of national sparkling-water sales last year thanks to smash hit LaCroix, though it has since seen declines, according to the complaint. The company, however, faces a variety of issues that Swan believes warrant investigation. The shareholder wants dirt...

