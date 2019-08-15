FCC's Caller ID Rules Contribute To Spoofed Calls Crackdown

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission recently voted to adopt enhanced Truth in Caller ID rules that will subject a broader range of “spoofed” calls to new restrictions, a heftier statutory civil penalty as well as potentially criminal sanctions for willful and knowing violations of these rules. This action takes place within the broader framework of Congress, the FCC and the Federal Trade Commission all grappling with consumer discontent expressed at the rising tide of spoofed calls and text messages. Like a number of other recent FCC actions, this may not have any immediate positive effect in stemming the flow of these illegal...

