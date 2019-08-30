Tax Controversy Practice Group Jumps To MendenFreiman

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A team of six tax attorneys from Gomel Davis & Watson LLP have joined boutique tax business and estate planning firm MendenFreiman LLP. Led by partners Lance Einstein and Jeffrey Kess, the team, which joined MendenFreiman July 1, will lend their expertise in tax controversy to the Georgia firm, managing partner and co-founder Larry Freiman told Law360. “What I expect from working with them and what I have observed, they have been a hand-and-glove fit with the firm from a culture and chemistry perspective,” Freiman said. “They have brought great technical expertise and a complementary practice area.” Joining Einstein and Kess is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS