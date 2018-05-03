Centura Fights 'Dangerous' 10th Circ. EEOC Subpoena Ruling

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Centura Health has asked the full Tenth Circuit to review what it called a "dangerous" panel ruling that said the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission could make Centura turn over information about employees who requested disability accommodations but never actually filed discrimination charges. Centura petitioned the Tenth Circuit for a rehearing en banc Monday, telling the court the panel's June ruling provided the EEOC with a "roadmap" for how to avoid the requirement that the agency's subpoenas be relevant to the charges it's investigating. The decision affirmed a Colorado district court's application of a geographical and numerical requirement to the information...

