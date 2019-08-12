Platinum Partners Investor Schooled By NY Fraud Judge

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Monday lightheartedly tormented counsel for an investor making fraud allegations against five individuals linked to Platinum Partners and its imploded fund, deconstructing the complaint’s key arguments and challenging counsel’s understanding of state law. During the Monday dismissal bid hearing, Justice O. Peter Sherwood repeatedly used historical analogies to expand on his skepticism that the Katz family’s MDK Hijos Trust had properly pled how the Platinum-linked men — including Mark Nordlicht, Murray Huberfeld, David Bodner, Bernard Fuchs, and Gilad Kalter — could be held individually responsible for $39 million in damages by allegedly defrauding the investor...

