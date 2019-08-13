Brookfield Unit Drops $1.8B For Stake In Genworth Canada Biz

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 10:39 AM EDT) -- Brookfield Asset Management’s business services and industrials unit, steered by Torys LLP, said Tuesday it agreed to buy a controlling stake in residential mortgage insurer Genworth MI Canada for roughly CA$2.4 billion ($1.8 billion). Brookfield Business Partners will buy the 48,944,645 common shares that amount to a nearly 57% controlling stake in Genworth MI Canada Inc. from Genworth Financial, which is represented by Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, for CA$48.86 apiece, according to the company’s statement. According to Genworth Financial’s statement, those shares are owned by indirect Genworth Financial subsidiaries Genworth Financial International Holdings LLC and...

